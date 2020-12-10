Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $267.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.