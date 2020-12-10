Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

