Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,132 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.33 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

