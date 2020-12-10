Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $158.22 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $171.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

