Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,299 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,386,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 864,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 437,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 386,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

AU opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

