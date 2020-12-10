Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medpace were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

