Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,976 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of Gannett worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $711,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

GCI opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

