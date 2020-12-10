Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 641.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,815 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

