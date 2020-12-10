ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Shares Gap Down to $87.00

Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $83.20. ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 447,867 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

