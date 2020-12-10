US Bancorp DE Acquires 483 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

