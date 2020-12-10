US Bancorp DE Buys 111 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $272.57.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

