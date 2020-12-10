US Bancorp DE Buys 275 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after buying an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,414.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,665,826 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

