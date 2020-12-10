US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,420.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $23.17 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

