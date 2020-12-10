US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 51.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.