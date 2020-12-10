US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.