US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 89.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 465,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Smartsheet by 59.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,070,000 after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 196.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 295,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

