US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

