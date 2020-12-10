US Bancorp DE Has $132,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,831,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 389,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 384,729 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 391,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

