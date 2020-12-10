US Bancorp DE Has $140,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flex were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $28,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

