US Bancorp DE Has $142,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

