US Bancorp DE Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRobot were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $76.71 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,850. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

