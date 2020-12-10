US Bancorp DE Has $168,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

NYSE PK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

