US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $14,643,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

