US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.