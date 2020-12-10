US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

