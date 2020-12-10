US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $11,214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mercury General by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

