US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 344,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,326.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 271,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.