US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,325 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 575.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NIC were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.24.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGOV. Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

