US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,734 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

BDJ opened at $8.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

