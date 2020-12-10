US Bancorp DE Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $4,991,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,924,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $268.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

