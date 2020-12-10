US Bancorp DE Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

