US Bancorp DE Sells 1,231 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unitil were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unitil by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 44.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTL opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

