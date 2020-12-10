US Bancorp DE Sells 1,339 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

