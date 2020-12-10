US Bancorp DE Sells 21,577 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radware were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radware by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.