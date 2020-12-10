US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,886 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

