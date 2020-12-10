Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 206.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 392,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $172.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $174.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

