Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 14,648 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

