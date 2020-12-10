Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

