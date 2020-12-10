Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

