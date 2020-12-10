Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

