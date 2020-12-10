Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Strong-Buy

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 102.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

