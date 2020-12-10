Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Shares of Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $125.00. Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) shares last traded at $130.62, with a volume of 77,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £20.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.05.

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

