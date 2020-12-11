11,286 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $23,383,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,301,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

