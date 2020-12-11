152,326 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

