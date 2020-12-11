17,043 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,446,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Gold by 68.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 463,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.23 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

