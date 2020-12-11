2,675 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,916,000 after buying an additional 320,511 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 189,286 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $278.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.41 and its 200 day moving average is $257.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $284.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.