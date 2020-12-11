4,260 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

