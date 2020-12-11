50,000 Shares in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $17.62 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

