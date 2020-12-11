AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAR were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

