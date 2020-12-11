Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Zumiez by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,559 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,311 shares of company stock worth $6,165,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.